Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $210,000 Stock Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,929,000 after purchasing an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 572,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $231.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.65. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $265.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

