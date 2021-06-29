Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 34.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LILAK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 54,016 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 611,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 132,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

