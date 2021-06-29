Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,800 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 30.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 23,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

WMG opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.24.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 1,870.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is -73.85%.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

