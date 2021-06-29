50,000 Shares in SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,163,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SEMrush in the first quarter worth approximately $2,084,000. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $26.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SEMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

