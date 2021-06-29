Contrasting ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Pengrowth Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pengrowth Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Pengrowth Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06%

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Pengrowth Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Pengrowth Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

