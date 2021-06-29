Citigroup Inc. Sells 63,438 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,438 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $4,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,242,000 after acquiring an additional 555,917 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,063,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,543,000 after acquiring an additional 222,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,045,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,409,000 after acquiring an additional 195,214 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,433.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,703,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after acquiring an additional 317,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.10, for a total value of $480,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,048,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $433,552.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,308 shares in the company, valued at $4,800,284.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,322. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.72. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.