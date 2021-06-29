Citigroup Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,972,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after buying an additional 384,597 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,309,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,267,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,792,000.

IWS opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.86 and a 1 year high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

