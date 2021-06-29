Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,333 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.87% of Commercial Metals worth $69,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 21.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMC shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

CMC opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $18.67 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

