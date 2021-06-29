Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707,213 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $70,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 6.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in IDACORP in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in IDACORP by 9.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in IDACORP by 17.3% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 248,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after purchasing an additional 36,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 3.0% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

IDA opened at $99.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.91 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.31.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

