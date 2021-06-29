United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $68,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Bankshares by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,590,000 after acquiring an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $5,972,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $3,666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $37.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UBSI. Raymond James upped their price target on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

See Also: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.