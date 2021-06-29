Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 185,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.18.

NYSE HWM opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

