Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 258.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Nautilus were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 127,537 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 736,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nautilus during the first quarter valued at about $9,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 534,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nautilus news, CMO Becky L. Alseth sold 8,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $141,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,636 shares in the company, valued at $220,877.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Nautilus stock opened at $16.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.63. Nautilus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. Nautilus’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

