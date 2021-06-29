Head-To-Head Comparison: PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) & Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get PriceSmart alerts:

This table compares PriceSmart and Tuesday Morning’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PriceSmart $3.33 billion 0.83 $78.11 million N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.45 -$166.33 million N/A N/A

PriceSmart has higher revenue and earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of PriceSmart shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PriceSmart and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PriceSmart 2.59% 10.46% 5.43% Tuesday Morning -17.03% -191.21% -18.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PriceSmart and Tuesday Morning, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PriceSmart 0 1 0 0 2.00 Tuesday Morning 0 0 1 0 3.00

PriceSmart presently has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.29%. Tuesday Morning has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.87%. Given Tuesday Morning’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tuesday Morning is more favorable than PriceSmart.

Summary

PriceSmart beats Tuesday Morning on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc. owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S. territory. PriceSmart, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Tuesday Morning

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.