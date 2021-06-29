Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 383 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $48.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $134.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

