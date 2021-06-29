Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires New Shares in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TARO. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 10,399.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,069,000 after purchasing an additional 149,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,642,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TARO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE TARO opened at $72.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.36. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $148.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 70.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

