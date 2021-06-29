Van ECK Associates Corp Has $318,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 44.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRAK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 581.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRAK opened at $130.35 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.24.

