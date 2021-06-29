Van ECK Associates Corp Has $378,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,452,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Terry Bayer sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $90,862.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,041.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock valued at $193,116. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $147.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.