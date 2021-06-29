Van ECK Associates Corp Makes New Investment in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.06% of Ituran Location and Control at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITRN. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,645,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,295,000 after acquiring an additional 650,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,299,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,000. 58.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 25.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITRN. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

