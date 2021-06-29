Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Cut by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

CPT opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $136.01.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.76%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.