Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 5,888 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 94.3% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,851,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.79.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 71.51% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

