Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 53,157 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

LXP opened at $12.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

