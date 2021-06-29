Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,611 Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,611 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,260,000 after buying an additional 182,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after buying an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after buying an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE AMRX opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.26. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.61.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

