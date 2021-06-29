Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 6,287 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its stake in shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,287 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Daseke were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 371.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSKE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities raised shares of Daseke to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Daseke from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 2.13. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.06.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.70 million. Daseke had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 62.64%. Analysts expect that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

