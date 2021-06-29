Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 588 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 420.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120,200.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,381.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,301.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $774.64 and a 12 month high of $1,387.32.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 195.99%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

