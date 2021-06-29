Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $307,000 in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,955 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD stock opened at $108.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.41. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.55%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SSD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

