Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $1,108,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $232,000. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 42,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

