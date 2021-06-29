Northern Trust Corp Sells 46,431 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 208,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $51,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $239.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.02. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.70. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $148.56 and a 52 week high of $269.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 77.04% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $103.03 million during the quarter.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

