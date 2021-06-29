Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Independent Bank worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $580,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Independent Bank by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,338,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $75.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

