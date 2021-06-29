Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,403 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $55,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.64.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

