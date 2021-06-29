Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 152,175 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,959,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,175 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $57,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,648,000 after purchasing an additional 586,799 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085,637 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,914,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,932,000 after purchasing an additional 31,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,089,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after purchasing an additional 532,640 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares in the company, valued at $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock worth $859,180 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

