Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 30,700 EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research cut EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $32.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $482.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.