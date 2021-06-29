Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 345.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of LTGHY opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.56.

Life Healthcare Group Company Profile

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

