Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 345.7% from the May 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of LTGHY opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11. Life Healthcare Group has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $7.56.
Life Healthcare Group Company Profile
