Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the May 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of ETB opened at $16.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.9% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% during the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,039,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,010 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

