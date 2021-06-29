Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 28,311 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after acquiring an additional 141,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares during the period.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 275.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 26,291 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $997,217.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,413.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock worth $10,153,773. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.