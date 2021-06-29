Blair William & Co. IL Buys 14,000 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 106.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.12% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COMT. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 108,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,551 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

Shares of COMT stock opened at $34.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.11. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

