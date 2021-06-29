Blair William & Co. IL Sells 18,376 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 39.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 18,376 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

DCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.18. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.03.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.77 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 4.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

