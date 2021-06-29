Reviewing Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and INmune Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences N/A N/A N/A INmune Bio N/A -35.31% -33.84%

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and INmune Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 147.04 -$91.67 million ($16.18) -1.20 INmune Bio $10,000.00 27,984.44 -$12.10 million ($1.01) -18.55

INmune Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Codiak BioSciences. INmune Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Codiak BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and INmune Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 INmune Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.56%. INmune Bio has a consensus target price of $21.20, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Codiak BioSciences beats INmune Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation in their blood; XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; LivNate to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Quellor for cytokine release syndrome and complications of COVID-19. The company has license agreements with Xencor, Inc.; Immune Ventures, LLC; University of Pittsburg; and University College London. INmune Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.