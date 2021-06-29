Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 81.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,003 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,983,000 after buying an additional 13,934 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SWKS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.57.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $182.70 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.41 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

