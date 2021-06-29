Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $130,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.38. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.70 and a one year high of $90.74.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

RGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after purchasing an additional 152,732 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.