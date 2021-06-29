Richard N. Massey Acquires 10,000 Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) Stock

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) CEO Richard N. Massey acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WPF opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $14.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition by 170.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

