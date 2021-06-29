Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,363,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $140.73 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.55 and a 1 year high of $162.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

