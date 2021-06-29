Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 91,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $470,000. Harbor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 125,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.52 on Tuesday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.