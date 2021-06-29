Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,316,156 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $131,036,491.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,022,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,566,150.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,900,616 shares of company stock valued at $289,549,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL opened at $99.75 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.08 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

