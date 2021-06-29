Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 51,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Colliers International Group during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. TheStreet cut Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colliers International Group from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

CIGI stock opened at $114.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06 and a beta of 1.62. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $120.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.65.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $774.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.67%. Colliers International Group’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.20%.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

