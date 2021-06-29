Van ECK Associates Corp Reduces Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,113,000 after purchasing an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 924.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,684 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.95, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 52.31%.

In related news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.