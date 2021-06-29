Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 191.1% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stericycle by 34.3% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.14 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -546.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.96.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $668.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

