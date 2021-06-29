Robert W. Baird Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $192.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $150.00 to $192.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut NIKE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.88.

Get NIKE alerts:

NYSE NKE opened at $152.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $154.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,903,194,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,758,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,241,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.