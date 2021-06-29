Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,198.75 ($28.73).

A number of research firms have weighed in on ICP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,560 ($33.45) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 2,145 ($28.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,534 ($33.11) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

ICP stock opened at GBX 2,162 ($28.25) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,118.33. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,128 ($14.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a market cap of £6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 6,756 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,280 ($29.79), for a total transaction of £154,036.80 ($201,250.07). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,717 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,191 ($28.63) per share, for a total transaction of £37,619.47 ($49,150.08).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

