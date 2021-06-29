Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,438 ($18.79).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBG. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON CBG opened at GBX 1,528 ($19.96) on Tuesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of GBX 941 ($12.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,702 ($22.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,591.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

