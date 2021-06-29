Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants as well as government entities. Office Properties Income Trust, formerly known as Government Properties Income Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of OPI stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.10 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 2.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $66,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the first quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

